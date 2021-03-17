Register
07:37 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dollars

    US Jesuits Set to Raise $100 Mln as Reparations for Slave Descendants, Report Says

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_a0d08febdb0c2a4bca1ca240448c33b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103171082361153-us-jesuits-set-to-raise-100-mln-as-reparations-for-slave-descendants-report-says/

    The pledge is perceived as the biggest effort to date to atone for the years of slavery, and especially the events of 1838, when over 270 slaves, including children, were sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to Louisiana plantation owners.

    Jesuit priests have vowed to raise $100 million for the descendants of people enslaved by the order as part of a broader scope of racial reconciliation measures in the US, The New York Times reported.

    The initiative is one of the biggest to date by an institution to one way or another make up for slavery, and "the largest effort by the Roman Catholic Church to make amends for the buying, selling, and enslavement of Black people", church officials and historians shared with the NYT.

    The money raised is expected to stream into a new foundation established in partnership with a group of slave descendants who initiated negotiations with the Jesuits after learning from a range of articles in The New York Times that their ancestors had been bought and sold in 1838. 

    The Jesuit Foundation aims to support educational aspirations of slave descendants, actively engaging and supporting programmes and activities that "highlight truth, accelerate racial healing and reconciliation, and advance racial justice and equality in America", their statement reads, dwelling on what they referred to as "racial healing".

    Pope Francis meets Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Vatican
    © REUTERS / Domenico Stinellis
    Pope Francis Says Will Visit Iraq as 'Pilgrim of Peace' Seeking Fraternity, Reconciliation
    In particular, about half of the foundation's annual budget will be distributed as grants to organisations dealing with racial reconciliation projects, Jesuit and descendant leaders asserted.

    A further quarter will be given away in the form of scholarships and grants, while a smaller portion will cover the emergency needs of descendants and their everyday issues.

    The foundation has set itself a goal to develop "a full understanding of, and reconciliation with the numerous institutions of higher education and other entities that profited from slavery", the statement adds.

    The initiative comes as demonstrations over racial injustice in the past year, notably George Floyd protests last summer, have pushed lawmakers and companies to consider making reparations for slavery and repercussions of the events of 1838, when "272 enslaved men, women, and children were sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana".

    The monetary pledge is way below the $1 billion benchmark called for by descendant leaders. Yet, Rev. Timothy P. Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, and Joseph Stewart, the acting president of the foundation, moved to assure the activists that the hefty sum remains the longer-term goal.

    Meanwhile, Sandra Green Thomas, the founding president of the GU272 Descendants Association, called the $100 million pledge from the Jesuits "more than I ever thought we would see".

    She went on to voice concerns over administrative costs and "whether or not this foundation is going to benefit descendants or those who are in control of the foundation". "If the money is not earmarked for the descendants, then it really isn't reparative. We need more details", she told the NYT.

    Related:

    ‘Cannot Bless Sin’: Vatican Declares Roman Catholic Church Cannot Bless Same-Sex Unions
    Catholic Supporters of POTUS Trump Blasted for ‘Having Blood on Their Hands’ After Capitol Rampage
    'Would Advance Moral Evils': Head of US Catholic Bishops' Conference Rips Biden's Abortion Agenda
    Tags:
    reparations, US, slavery
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse