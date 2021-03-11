Register
01:14 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Las Vegas Strip

    ‘Weren’t Really Surprised’: Nevada Democrats’ New Socialist Chair Says Mass Exodus Was Expected

    © Flickr / James Marvin Phelps
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103111082310650-werent-really-surprised-nevada-democrats-new-socialist-chair-says-mass-exodus-was-expected/

    Although the Democratic Socialists of America aren’t part of the Democratic Party, they often support its efforts with the intent of pulling the party leftward. When democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ran for president in 2016, his campaign helped give wings to the already-rising tide of interest in socialist solutions to social ills.

    After democratic socialists swept the internal leadership elections in Nevada’s Democratic Party over the weekend, every single party staffer in the state quit their post.

    In elections on Saturday, the Democratic Party’s chairperson in Clark County, Judith Whitmer, defeated Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom in the race for Nevada Democratic Party chairperson. Whitmer, backed by the DSA, was just one of four progressive candidates to win that night, giving the party’s left wing decisive control over its political apparatus in the Silver State. A fifth race was lost by the narrowest of margins.

    Whitmer told The Intercept they “weren’t really surprised” by the mass exodus - in fact, they expected it. 

    “But what hit us by surprise and was sort of shocking is that for a slate that claimed that they were all about unity, and kept this false narrative of division going on throughout the entire campaign - in fact they kept intensifying that - that’s what was surprising about it, was the willingness to just walk away, instead of working with us,” she said.

    According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the race was both tight and fierce, with party elites, including US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, pushing candidates to oppose the rise of the leftist bloc, which has grown strong in the wake of Bernie Sanders’ unsuccessful campaigns for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020. They called for "unity," claiming the leftists were unnecessarily dividing the party, while Whitmer and others claimed the establishment figures were too wedded to a political machine.

    In February 2020, the Vermont senator who likewise identifies as a democratic socialist swept the Nevada primary caucuses, winning over key working-class sectors like labor unions, as well as every single age category except those over 65, who went for now-US President Joe Biden.

    “There was a desire among leadership to encourage Tick to try to unify progressives and the rest of the party, but the state central committee is an unpredictable group,” a political operative close to the party told the Review-Journal after the Saturday vote. “But keep in mind, the (former Senate Majority Leader Harry) Reid machine is not the central committee. It’s the operatives, volunteers, fundraising and organizing capacity, all of which can be accomplished outside of the state party organization.”

    Whitmer seriously ruffled the feathers of the Reid bloc last year, when she defeated then-party chair William McCurdy II to head the state’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention, the Review-Journal noted. Her victory was a testament to the strength of the state party’s Left Caucus, which Whitmer founded and which similarly played a decisive role in building the grassroots support for Sanders’ primary campaign.

    However, the staff has not taken the defeat gracefully: every single member soon announced their intent to quit, but not before shifting $450,000 into the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which will serve as the basis for Cortez Masto’s reelection campaign next year, party sources told The Hill.

    Related:

    Bolivian Socialist Gov't Restoring Economy as Opposition Continues Political Fight, Journo Says
    Venezuela's Maduro Announces Socialists' Victory in Parliamentary Elections
    French Socialist Party Member Payan Reportedly Becomes Youngest Mayor of Marseille
    Tags:
    Harry Reid, power struggle, anti-establishment, Democratic Socialism, Democratic Party, Nevada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse