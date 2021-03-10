Register
23:40 GMT10 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Los Angeles Police Department

    Police in Los Angeles Looking For Mistakenly Released Murder Suspect

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / jondoeforty1
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082309960_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_e1020125a86c7f4f9bbb2051daa25f78.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103101082309940-police-in-los-angeles-looking-for-mistakenly-released-murder-suspect/

    Steven Manzo, 23, was arrested last year on suspicion of murder and was released from a detention facility on Tuesday, not because he was cleared of charges but due to a bureaucratic error.

    Steven Manzo was released after his case was dismissed following his 8 March arraignment on charges of murdering 24-year-old Salvador Corrales in 2018. Before law enforcement realized their mistake, the suspect had gone to ground, prompting police to start a search.

    According to the Los Angeles Times, citing two anonymous law enforcement officials, the lack of a proper preliminary hearing for Manzo following his arrest caused the procedural problem. The prosecutor had to formally dismiss the case and refile it, so Manzo could stand trial on Monday.

    “He should not have been released,” a spokeswoman for the Long Beach police, Allison Gallagher, said, adding that the department was not responsible for the mistake as the order came from the court.

    “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did NOT erroneously release a murder suspect yesterday from our custody. LASD received an ‘Order For Release’ from the court, indicating the case was dismissed. As such the department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release,” department officials told The New York Post.

    Manzo had evaded police after a long pursuit on Tuesday. The police stated that they would “work with local agencies to make every effort to locate suspect Manzo to take him safely into custody.”

    Related:

    Los Angeles County Lifts Cap on Cremation to Cope With Backlog of Corpses Amid COVID-19 Surge
    Los Angeles Police Release Description of Dognappers Who Took Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs
    Los Angeles Residents Rally to Block Christian Singer's 'Superspreader' Event
    Tags:
    prisoner release, mistake, murder suspect, Los Angeles Police Department
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse