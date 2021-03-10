Photo: Michigan Police Find, Detonate More Explosive Devices After Students Injured in Blast

The Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Tuesday afternoon that its bomb squad returned to a local residence that was the subject of a search warrant in connection with yesterday's explosion.
Team members reportedly detonated bombs and scoured the scene to ensure an investigation could begin. While an address was provided, it's unclear if the suspect is the owner.
The MSP bomb squad returned to a residence at the 2300 block of E. 95th in connection to the investigation of the explosive device at the Newaygo High School yesterday. Additional explosive materials were located at the residence and unstable materials were countered charged pic.twitter.com/Pib6XKe6N0— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 9, 2021
After several hours Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that investigators would begin their investigation of the residence.
Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Slay also announced 34-year old David Robert Daniel Saylor had been arraigned on one count related to the manufacturing of explosives and another count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Saylor was also charged as a habitual offender, as this is his second "Offense Notice."
Child Protective Services have also been notified in relation to the event, according to the MSP's West Michigan Twitter page. No further details were provided.
Newaygo County Child Protective Services have been notified and are following their protocols. The MSP Bomb Squad continues to render the scene safe for investigators.— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 9, 2021
Saylor is due to appear in court on March 18 for a probable cause hearing.
