US House Armed Services Chief Backs Biden Call to Repeal 2002 Iraqi War Authorization

“Much has changed since the initial passage of the 2002 AUMF [Authorization for the Use of Military Force], namely the democratic Iraqi government is now our partner in our counterterrorism mission, Smith said in a press release. “Given that the 2002 AUMF was passed to authorize the Iraq war, and because circumstances in the region have changed so significantly over the past 19 years, this authorization should be repealed.”
The Biden administration recently signaled a willingness to work with Congress to clarify legislative approvals for presidential deployments of the US military.
In addition to repealing the 2002 measure, Smith signaled support for talks on a whole new framework for US military interventions abroad.
“It’s not enough to just repeal the 2002 AUMF - serious reforms to the 2001 AUMF are also required, and I look forward to working on substantive changes with my colleagues in Congress,” Smith said.
Critics charge that both resolutions have been stretched to the limit, citing former President Donald Trump use of the measures to justify strikes targeting Iranian-backed military operatives in Iraq, as well as strikes against targets inside Iran.
