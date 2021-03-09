Dog Days: White House Says Biden's German Shepherds Remain 'Beloved' After Alleged Biting Incident

It was originally reported by CNN on Monday that Champ and Major, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's German Shepherds, had been sent back to Delaware after the younger, less trained dog displayed "aggressive behavior," according to two sources.

During a Tuesday interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told host Mika Brzezinski that Champ and Major remain "beloved members of the Biden family and ... of the White House family."

"I don't have any updates for you, Mika, on the reports about an incident," Psaki admitted.

However, she did claim the dogs "often go to Delaware when the First Lady's traveling" and confirmed they are no longer in the White House, as they are "adjusting to their new home."

“I don’t have any updates on reports about an incident but what I can tell you…is that Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family. They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling. And they’re adjusting to their new home," says @PressSec pic.twitter.com/LWu4c2v0Ms — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 9, 2021

According to the report in question, Major - who is the younger of the two dogs, and was adopted in 2018 - had a "biting incident" with an individual on the White House security team.

Furthermore, the three-year-old German Shepherd allegedly jumped, charged and barked at White House staff and security on multiple occasions.

The report did not allege that 13-year-old Champ engaged in violent or aggressive behavior.

Another White House official spoke out about the incident on Tuesday, telling NBC News both dogs "will be back" to the White House.

According to the source, "Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends" and will be traveling with Dr. Biden.

A WH official tells NBC News, “Yes, they will be back” referring to the First Couple’s dogs Champ and Major on living at the White House.

“With the First Lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”(📸WH) pic.twitter.com/eLLhR8ipEZ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 9, 2021

Of course, Major is not the first presidential dog to get scrappy with folks.

Barney, US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush's Scottish Terrier, notoriously bit a Reuters journalist who got a little too close for the pooch's comfort.

"They didn’t destroy furniture," daughter Jenna Bush-Hager said earlier this year, referring to Barney and Miss Beazley, another Scottish Terrier. "They just bit reporters. For real."