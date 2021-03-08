Register
19:46 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    As Amazon Tries to Disrupt Alabama Facility’s Union Vote, Supporters Organize Solidarity Boycott

    DUSTIN CHAMBERS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082286929_0:0:3338:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_420a401f7ad35f6fbeccd5abbf99058e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103081082286958-as-amazon-tries-to-disrupt-alabama-facilitys-union-vote-supporters-organize-solidarity-boycott/

    Amid a tense struggle between Amazon and the workers at its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, who are organizing a union drive, supporters have called for a one-week boycott of the company.

    In the struggling former factory town of Bessemer, Alabama, a fierce struggle for what could become Amazon’s first labor union is underway. Amid the company’s persistent and wide-ranging attempts to convince the nearly 6,000 workers at the distribution center not to vote to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union (RWDSU), sympathetic consumers have called for a total divestment from all Amazon products from March 7 through March 13 in order to put additional pressure on the company.

    “From Sunday, March 7th to Saturday, March 13th, everyone is being asked to not use Amazon or Amazon Prime and do not stream videos using the Amazon Prime video service, “ reads a March 3 bulletin by UCOMM blog, the media group that handles communications for dozens of labor unions.

    “For this to work it needs to be big, so share out the image above and use the hashtag #boycottamazon to let the company know that union members will not stand for this type of behavior,” they added. “For one week, unplug your echo dots, stay off Amazon Shopping and watch Netflix instead of Prime. The ask really isn't that big of an ask if you look at the bigger picture.”

    Voting on the union’s formation began on February 8 and runs until March 29 via mail-in vote, which Amazon tried unsuccessfully to block.

    Complaints Abound

    Sputnik has previously reported on Amazon’s extensive efforts to block the union vote’s success and continue the company’s track record of having no unions in its facilities. These have ranged from daily text messages and propaganda in the company bathrooms to changing the timing of the traffic lights outside the facility to deny organizers time to distribute pro-union materials and even offering workers huge severance packages of up to $3,000 if they quit.

    ​Amazon has argued that a union has attempted to portray the union as out-of-towners, arguing the union would impose its own agenda on the workers and saying the union would come between the company and its workers, with whom it would prefer to deal directly.

    A successful union drive would give workers at the Bessemer facility the power to negotiate collectively for better wages and safer working conditions - key concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought with it unprecedented demand for mail orders and even more intense pressure to maximize worker efficiency than existed before, which was already shockingly strict.

    Last week, another Amazon worker committed suicide by jumping to his death while at work at a Las Vegas, Nevada fulfillment facility. A facility worker told NBC that despite their co-worker’s death, management forced the other employees to continue working for several more hours before allowing them to go home.

    "That really upsets me," the worker told the outlet anonymously over fears they could be fired. "The managers knew what was going on and were going to the area but didn't send us home immediately. Someone just passed away. It just proves to me that managers at Amazon don't really care as long as they get their numbers done."

    Suicide is a shockingly common concern at Amazon facilities: The Daily Beast found that 189 emergency calls relating to suicide were made between 2003 and 2018.

    ​The workers in Bessemer have also drawn attention to the incredible increase in profits collected by CEO Jeff Bezos in 2020: the billionaire saw his wealth balloon by $48 billion in just the first 6 months of the pandemic, and Amazon’s profits have increased by 84% in the last year.

    Growing Support

    In Bessemer, a former industrial town that has suffered tremendously since its iron mining and railcar manufacturing industries left decades ago, the workers’ struggle is winning wide support from both locals and national figures.

    “Everyone in the community is cheering us on. It’s been that way since we got here,” lead union campaign organizer Josh Brewer told The American Prospect

    “We’ve had local people bring food and chocolate and coffee to the organizers. When I look at the notes that organizers send me, they tell me that workers are telling them, ‘It’s my grandfather I’m hearing from. It’s my uncle. It’s my neighbors. They’re saying to us, ‘You better sign the union card. It’s the way you assure your future and make sure Amazon pays you well,’” he said.

    Actor Danny Glover, a longtime supporter of progressive causes, recently visited Bessemer to support the union drive and A delegation of US lawmakers also came to express their support, including Reps. Andy Levin (D-MI), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), Nikema Williams (D-GA), and Terri Sewell (D-MI), the lattermost of whom represents the Bessemer area.

    “This is the most important election for the working class of this country in the 21st century,” Levin said, addressing workers in the central Mississippi town. “This is the biggest election in the south in a generation.”

    ​US President Joe Biden has also lent his voice to the effort, posting a video on Twitter last week hailing the right of workers to organize.

    “Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers,” Biden said. “Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union.”

    On Monday, Biden also voiced his support for the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, a bill presently in Congress that in Fox News’ words “would crush right-to-work laws” that ban agreements between employers and unions requiring non-union workers in a shop to financially support union efforts on their behalf.

    Related:

    'Free Speech' App Parler Initiates Fresh Legal Challenge Against Amazon, Drops Anti-Trust Lawsuit
    Amazon Reportedly Offers Workers $2,000 ‘Resignation Bonuses’ as Protests Back Alabama Union Drive
    Amazon, Waterstones, Foyles Urged to Act "Responsibly" in Trade of Anti-Vaxxer Bestsellers
    Tags:
    safety, COVID-19, boycott, Amazon, labor union, Alabama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse