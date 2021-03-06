Senate Passes $1.9 Trln Covid Relief Bill, Sends It Back to House for Final Approval

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to advance the coronavirus relief package to the Senate on Thursday, with Republican lawmakers seeking to block its passage. The White House and its congressional allies have sought to pass the bill before the expiration of previously-approved emergency Covid benefits on 14 March.

The Senate narrowly passed the long-awaited new coronavirus relief bill on Saturday, with lawmakers dividing strictly along party lines in their votes after 27 straight hours of debate.

The bill passed the body 50-49, with final approval now necessary from the House of Representatives before it lands on President Joe Biden's desk for signature.

The relief package includes another round of one-time relief checks, this time amounting to $1,400, to most Americans, $350 million in assistance to state and local governments, $300 a week-worth-of unemployment benefits, and other measures, including billions for Covid vaccines and testing, subsidies for businesses, and tax breaks.

Biden promised to get the $1,400 checks out after former President Donald Trump's own party blocked his efforts to get $2,000 in relief out in December. The first round of checks worth $2,000 were sent out in April 2020 as part of the first round of financial support to Americans in the wake of the coronavirus, which sent the economy into a tailspin amid lockdowns, the mass closure of businesses and a lack of medical capacity to 'flatten the curve'.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer basked in the victory, tweeting "Senate Democrats just passed the American Rescue Plan and big, bold COVID relief for people across this country."

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnnell blasted the bill's passage, suggesting that the top priority of the lawmakers who voted for it "wasn't pandemic relief," but "their Washington wish list."

"The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way," McConnell added.

The latest relief package is equivalent to about one tenth of the US's entire GDP, and is the fifth such package of measures to be passed since the spring of 2020. After it is approved by the House and signed by Biden, the US will have spent over $6 trillion on Covid relief, pilling on to America's gargantuan debt and increasing inflation.

