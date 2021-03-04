Register
20:54 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

    ‘QAnon Shaman’ Claims His Actions Amid Capitol Riot Were ‘Not an Attack’, Says He Stopped Vandalism

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082257832_0:0:2833:1594_1200x675_80_0_0_4c68a9d7503a6d789fa017234817a346.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103041082257596-qanon-shaman-claims-his-actions-amid-capitol-riot-were-not-an-attack-says-he-stopped-vandalism/

    Jacob Chansley, infamously known as the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” has remained behind bars since he was arrested in early January after participating in the deadly Capitol riot. Most recently, he was transferred to Virginia’s Alexandria Detention Center so that jailers could adhere to his dietary restrictions.

    In a recent interview for CBS News’ “60 Minutes+,” Chansley revealed that he does not believe his actions during the January 6 insurrection constituted “an attack” on the US, since he was actually trying to “bring divinity” to the federal government.

    The horn-toting, self-avowed shaman told correspondent Laurie Segall that entering the Capitol is the only decision he made that day that he entirely regrets. “I regret entering that building with every fiber of my being,” he stressed, adding that he remains loyal to former US President Donald Trump.

    FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, a Qanon believer speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix. In its annual report set to be released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it identified 838 active hate groups operating across the U.S. in 2020.
    © AP Photo / Dario Lopez-MIlls
    Capitol Rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ Moved to Virginia Jail That Serves Organic Food
    “No, they were not, ma’am. My actions were not an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely,” Chansely stated in a Thursday-released excerpt of the interview. “I sang a song and that’s a part of shamanism. It’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber.”

    “I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped someone from stealing muffins out of the break room. I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity, and to bring God back into the Senate,” he added.

    Chansley also indicated that he only entered the grounds because he believed that he and others “were waved in by police officers.” 

    A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021

    Although law enforcement officials have been largely praised for their response to the riots, ongoing investigations have revealed that one officer took selfies with rioters, while another went so far as to direct Trump loyalists who stormed the Capitol.

    Earlier, the US Capitol Police announced that six of its officers had been suspended with pay, and that another 29 individuals with the force were under investigation as part of the agency’s probe into the January 6 events.

    When Chansley was asked whether he considered himself a patriot, he told Segall that he sees himself as a “lover” of the US, a “believer in the Constitution,” and a “believer in truth in our founding principles.” 

    “I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him,” he went on to explain. “It seemed like the establishment was going after him unnecessarily or unfairly and I had been a victim of that all of my life, whether it be in school or at home.”

    This image provided by The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Chansley. A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to the Arizona man who is accused of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. He was moved from the Washington jail to the Virginia facility.
    © AP Photo / Alexandria Sheriff's Office
    This image provided by The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Chansley. A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to the Arizona man who is accused of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. He was moved from the Washington jail to the Virginia facility.
    However, after Chansley acknowledged that he felt loyal to Trump because he “identified with the negative things [the former president] was going through,” he stated that he felt “wounded” after Trump failed to issue pardons to supporters who were involved in the siege.

    The interview excerpt came one day before a US judge is expected to hear arguments over Chansley’s pretrial release. 

    Prosecutors have argued that Chansley must stay in custody because he is a threat to the public, citing in filings that he wielded a spear as a weapon when confronting officers and left a threatening note to former US Vice President Mike Pence. Chansley’s lawyers, however, have stated the spear was more of a shamanic ornament, and that his note to Pence was not intended to be menacing.

    At present, Chansley is being held on charges including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building, among other violations.

    Related:

    Google to Lift Political Ad Ban Imposed After Deadly Capitol Riot
    ‘Beautiful Thing’: Trump Deems Jan 6 Rally Held Before Capitol Riot a ‘Lovefest’
    Police on Alert, 'Additional Personnel' Planned Amid 4 March Capitol Riot Rumours
    Pentagon Took Over 3 Hours to OK Deployment of National Guard to Capitol Riot, DC Commander Reveals
    US Judge Orders Jail to Give 'QAnon Shaman' Organic Food After Rioter Goes on Hunger Strike
    Tags:
    shaman, QAnon, attack, Riot, Capitol, Trump supporters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse