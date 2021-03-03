US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech on Foreign Policy

Sputnik comes live from the US Department of State in Washington DC where new incumbent Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech on the country's foreign policy.
He is expected to touch upon US President Biden's sanctions package against Russia over the alleged poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. In addition to that, Blinken will comment on sanctions against Saudi individuals over their alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the recent airstrikes on the presumed facilities of "Iran-backed militia" in Syria.
