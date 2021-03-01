Register
22:21 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.

    GOP Claims White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is ‘Running the Show’ Instead of Biden

    © AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    124
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223583_0:280:3142:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_04f2dd07c197ed216fce34f87efced46.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103011082223535-gop-claims-white-house-chief-of-staff-ron-klain-is-running-the-show-instead-of-biden/

    Ron Klain is an American attorney and former lobbyist who is currently serving as the White House Chief of Staff under US President Joe Biden. From 2009 to 2011, Klain served as Biden’s Chief of Staff when he was vice president. He had also previously served as Chief of Staff to Vice President Al Gore, from 1995 to 1999.

    In recent days, Republicans attacked White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, referring to him as the “guy behind the curtain” and “Prime Minister Klain”' as they blame Klain for President Joe Biden's refusal to negotiate the price on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. 

    Under the relief package, millions of Americans would receive $1,400 stimulus payments, and unemployment aid would be extended throughout the summer. The bill also provides aid to small businesses and allocates $74 million for COVID-19 vaccinations and treatments.

    “We’ve gotten the impression from our members that have been in meetings down there that he’s [Klain] kind of the guy behind the curtain,” Senate Republican Whip John Thune is quoted as saying, The Hill reported.

    Aides to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have also referred to the White House Chief of Staff as “Prime Minister Klain,” with an unidentified Republican aide telling The Hill that Klain’s actions are contributing to the perception that Biden is not “running the show.”

    “It plays into the theme of Biden’s not really running the show here,” the aide explained.

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who met with Biden at the White House earlier this month along with a group of 10 fellow Republican senators, told the outlet that Biden is being closed in by Klain and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

    “The problem is that what appear to be productive talks seem to be countermanded by the Democratic leader in the Senate,” Collins explained to reporters, also adding that Klain attempted to undermine any progress Biden and GOP senators might have made during their February 1 meeting.

    “Ron was shaking his head in the back of the room, the whole time, which is not exactly an encouraging sign,” she said.

    On Thursday, McConnell noted that the COVID-19 relief package is a progressive legislation that suggests the president is being forced to move to the left.

    “The president has chosen a very progressive beginning. His chief of staff, on MSNBC yesterday, said with regard to the COVID package, the most progressive legislation in a generation,” the GOP leader said. “The president has decided not to be a centrist.”

    However, one White House ally has a different take.

    "This is the political equivalent of frightfully screaming, 'the dog ate my homework,''' a White House ally told The Hill. "The reality is they've made a major unforced error in opposing a rescue plan that the president repeatedly invited them to be a part of and that the majority of both economists and Republican voters themselves support."

    Another unidentified adviser also suggested that Biden, not Klain, is in control. 

    “God loves Ron Klain, but Joe Biden does what Joe Biden wants to do,” one adviser said. “He certainly takes the advice and processes it. Ron is one of the best advisers the president has, but he knows what he has to do.” 

    Related:

    US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-Case Basis Through Process Led by NSC
    ‘Beautiful Thing’: Trump Deems Jan 6 Rally Held Before Capitol Riot a ‘Lovefest’
    Videos: Huge Demonstrations Rock Haiti as Opposition to Moïse’s Claimed Extended Term Grows
    US Green Beret Vet, Son Extradited to Japan for Roles in Ex-Nissan Boss Ghosn's Escape
    NYC Mayor de Blasio Says Harassment Accusations of Gov. Cuomo 'Sickened' Him - Reports
    Tags:
    Republicans, Democrats, Ron Klain, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse