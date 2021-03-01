Register
22:20 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021.

    Donald, Melania Trump Received Their First Shots of COVID-19 Vaccine in January - Report

    © AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223802_0:0:3172:1784_1200x675_80_0_0_c46410966af68adebd33a4b413949f99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103011082223142-donald-melania-trump-received-their-first-shots-of-covid-19-vaccine-in-january---report/

    The Trumps were both infected with the coronavirus in late September, with the former president spending three days in the hospital due to more serious symptoms. Trump did not initially get the vaccine, citing the antibody therapy he got as part of his treatment for the disease.

    Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump both received their first doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 in January, The Hill reported Monday.

    According to the report, citing an undisclosed advisor to the former president, the pair got their first dose while Trump was still an incumbent president and have since received their second dose, although the name of the vaccine received, Pfizer or Moderna, has not been revealed.

    Apart from the president, whose vaccination status was not confirmed, ex-Vice President Mike Pence received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine in a televised appearance in mid-December last year.

    In a Conservative Political Action Conference speech on Sunday, Trump urged people to get the shots, as he praised his administration's efforts for the rapid production and approval of the vaccines.

    "This was us. We did this. And the distribution is moving along, according to our plan. And it’s moving along really well," Trump said.

    Referring to the fact that the current US president Joe Biden received his first shot of the vaccine on December 21, Trump underscored that it was his administration that "took care of" Biden, as the Democrat president earlier said that there were no vaccines at all when he was sworn in.

    "'Cause he got his shot. He got his vaccine. He forgot. It shows you how un-painful all that vaccine shot is. So everybody go get your shot," Trump added.

    Last month, US top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that 74-year-old Trump was "quite fortunate" considering his age and weight to have avoided suffering much more severe consequences as a result of his contracting COVID-19.

    Media reports claimed in October that Trump's condition during his time at the hospital had worsened, but they were debunked by Trump himself as he appeared in good health with a public speech on the White House balcony, just after his release from the hospital on October 5.

    Related:

    A 'Favourable Narrative' for Biden? CNN Ripped for Claims Trump Had No Vaccine Rollout Strategy
    Lancet Study Slams 'Devastating' Trump-Era COVID-19 Response, Cites 40 Years Of US Neoliberal Policy
    'Bulls**t': Trump Era Official Kudlow Heard Blasting Harris' 'False' Claims on Vaccine Rollout
    Trump's Condition During COVID Worse Than Acknowledged, Ventilator Was Option, Report Claims
    ‘Best is Yet to Come’: Trump Delivers End of 2020 Speech Praising COVID-19 Vaccine Effort
    Tags:
    vaccines, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Melania Trump, Trump, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse