Helicopter Crashes Near US Army Post Fort Rucker - Reports

A Fort Rucker helicopter has crashed at Hooper Airfield, a heliport in Dale County, Alabama, near the entrance to the Army post, according to reports.
No fatalities or injuries have been reported and the pilots involved in the accident are being examined by medical personnel. Initial reports suggest that the crash was the result of an aviation mishap.
A Fort Rucker Public Affairs Director has revealed that the crash involved a training helicopter and that two people were inside the aircraft.
According to WTVY's Abby Nelson, the Apache aircraft sustained severe damage, with another person at the scene describing the helicopter as being upside down. In addition, WTVY reports that a medical helicopter took off from the scene and headed toward the Alabama city of Dothan. However, the medical helicopter's destination had not yet been officially confirmed.
More details to follow.
