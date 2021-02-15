It's Back: Parler Announces Its Return After Being Suspended Following US Capitol Riots

The platform’s new interim CEO reportedly stated that that the Parler team “came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever."

Social media platform Parler has announced its official relaunch following a hiatus of several weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, while the platform announced the news via a statement on Monday, it did not mention where the site is now being hosted.

"Parler, the world's #1 free speech social media platform with over 20 million users, is announcing its official relaunch today, built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called 'Big Tech' for its operations," the statement said.

The statement also mentions that Parler will only be available to existing users during the first week of its relaunch, with the option for new users to sign up available from next week.

The social media platform’s new interim CEO, American political activist Mark Meckler, who replaced Parler’s founder and previous chief executive Mark Matze, also declared that "Parler was built to offer a social media platform that protects free speech and values privacy and civil discourse."

"When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever. We're thrilled to welcome everyone back," he remarked.

Parler’s suspension was announced by Amazon on 10 January citing a "very real risk to public safety," after the media claimed that protesters at the Capitol had used the app to coordinate their actions.

Originally slated for the beginning of February, the platform’s re-launch was delayed, with its website, until recently, only displaying a static page informing users about Parler’s current state.