‘Abhorrent And Evil’: Meghan McCain Slams John Weaver, Steve Schmidt Amid Lincoln Project Scandal

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC, was formed in late 2019 by a number of Republicans and has now come under fire for a sexual harassment scandal involving Republican adviser and co-founder John Weaver that came to light last month.

One of the hosts of 'The View', Meghan McCain, posted a number of tweets on Friday expressing her disdain for the Lincoln Project’s former members, including John Weaver and Steve Schmidt, who both served on her father's presidential campaign.

"I've been very hesitant to comment but since my deceased father keeps getting invoked I will say this: John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral. Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire," McCain wrote.

She noted that her “heart goes out to the victims of John Weaver,” stressing that people who were aware of Weaver's misconduct “deserve to be held accountable" and should never return to politics.

John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral. Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire.

"What disgusts me so much is that anyone who would engage in such awful and potentially illegal behavior would use their media associations with my father to gain opportunities. My dad was betrayed by you, hated you for it, and we all know it," she claimed.

A 'never-Trump' Republican political action committee, The Lincoln Project has suffered a mass exodus as many of its members, including co-founders Steve Schmidt and Jennifer Horn, have left the organization amid Weaver’s sex harassment scandal.

Political strategist Weaver, 61, is accused of sexual molestation toward 21 men, the youngest of them 14. In January he made a public statement on earlier reports about his messages to multiple men that contained offers of employment or political favours in exchange for sex.

Weaver had advised the late GOP Senator John McCain during his presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008 as well as former Ohio Governor John Kasich in his 2016 GOP primary bid.