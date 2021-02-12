Trump Hits The Green Amid Reports of His Displeasure With Impeachment Defense

Former US President Donald Trump is accused of inciting a mob of supporters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 resulting in five deaths. House impeachment managers wrapped their case against the ex-leader on Thursday, making way for Trump's defense team to present their arguments on Friday.

As impeachment managers presented their arguments on the third day of Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, the former US leader was photographed on Thursday at his Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump, who is not required to be present at the trial, reportedly spent hours at the golf course and appeared to be more concentrated on his game than the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

However, it is worth noting that he did allegedly tune in to the hearing broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump gives up watching his own impeachment trial to take to his golf course https://t.co/62d3mTRTZY — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 12, 2021

Before wrapping their case against the former US president on Thursday, House impeachment managers highlighted that more than 140 Capitol and Metropolitan police officers were injured during the deadly January 6 incident at the US Capitol building that killed five.

Prosecutors also spoke of the mental health of responding officers in the wake of the riot.

"The mental toll has been significant. Several Capitol Police officers have reportedly threatened self-harm in the days following the riot," proclaimed Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) during a nearly four-minute presentation Thursday. "In one case, an officer voluntarily turned in her gun because she was afraid of what might happen."

Trump's defense team is set to present their case on Friday. The former US president's lawyers have previously claimed - to no avail - that the trial should not take place because Trump is now a private citizen rather than an elected official.

Citing individuals familiar with the matter, Politico reported earlier this week that Trump was growing increasingly frustrated with his defense team.

"Trump was not happy with the performance of his legal team in action,” one unnamed source told the outlet, speaking of the opening day of Trump's unprecedented second impeachment trial.