13:10 GMT11 February 2021
    Migrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 22, 2021

    Migrant Family Crossings on Rise in US, Report Says as Biden Reverses Trump's Refugee Policy

    US
    by
    Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted "it will take time to implement" President Joe Biden's order to review the former US administration's policy of expelling thousands of migrants and asylum seekers from America.

    Last month saw a 6-percent increase in the number of migrant families with children and unaccompanied minors detained along the country's southern border, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) noted as revealed in a report.

    In January, the CBP apprehended almost 5,900 unaccompanied minors and detained 7,500 parents and children travelling together, as compared to about 4,700 apprehensions of families and nearly 5,000 arrests of unaccompanied children in December, according to the survey.

    The CBP suggested that the growth in crossings could be linked to crime and the unstable situation in some Latin American countries, as well as "inaccurate perceptions of shifts in immigration and border security policies".

    The report follows media outlets earlier stating that the US Border Patrol has been swamped by a flow of illegal immigrants in Texas since a new immigration policy was introduced by US President Joe Biden.

    Local officials and law enforcement reportedly expressed concerns that parts of the US-Mexico border in Texas could remain unprotected against the wave of migrants that could easily overwhelm New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

    US Customs and Border Protection agents and Central American migrants on International Bridge 1 Las Americas
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    US Customs and Border Protection agents and Central American migrants on International Bridge 1 Las Americas

    The alleged developments followed Biden ordering a review of the CDC instructions still being used to conduct numerous expulsions of migrants and asylum seekers. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, however, admitted that the policy of expelling refugees would remain in place for the time being.

    "Now is not the time [for migrants] to come, and the vast majority of people will be turned away. Asylum processes at the border will not occur immediately; it will take time to implement", she told reporters on Wednesday.

    Shortly after his inauguration, Biden ordered the establishment of an inter-agency task force for "reunification of families" along the southern border, setting a 120-day deadline to submit an initial report.

    Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    'Now is Not the Time', Biden Team Reportedly Says as Migrant Caravan From Honduras Headed to the US
    He also gave instructions to temporarily stop the construction of a border wall near America's southern frontier with Mexico, earlier initiated by Trump.

    The Biden administration has also announced a bill that would provide citizenship to about 11 million illegal immigrants living in the US.

    In addition, Biden announced that his administration is going to raise the limit of refugees that can come to the US to 125,000. The previous refugee admission cap was reduced to 15,000 by former US President Donald Trump.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
