Online Crowd Polarised as Gateway Pundit Boss Gets Banned on Twitter

Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit news website, recently joined the ranks of people permanently banned from Twitter.
According to CNN, Hoft’s blacklisting comes after he violated Twitter’s "civic integrity policy," which states: "You may not use Twitter's services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes." The media outlet further alleges that the Gateway Pundit was promoting "falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election, both on Twitter and directly on its website, alleging voter fraud and voter irregularities."
The move has elicited a mixed response online, with some cheering Hoft’s suspension.
February 7, 2021
2021 keeps getting better and better.— Bama resistance 🇺🇸 (@BamaResistance) February 6, 2021
Good riddance— 🏳️🌈 Chris Wright🌹 (@BNGChrisWr) February 6, 2021
February 6, 2021
Others, however, don’t seem to think too highly of it, with at least one netizen saying the First Amendment has been "shredded and tossed into the garbage bin."
This is utterly ridiculous! There should be a mass exodus from Twitter to https://t.co/1G0KSpA9Nu I never thought I’d ever see the day when the 1A has been shredded and tossed to the garbage bin.— Maggiebgoode (@maggiejaehnig) February 7, 2021
That's a full blown banning. Jim Hoft and his team have been among the few in conservative who still have the guts to call out voter fraud.— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 7, 2021
One by one the remaining dissenters will be removed.
More censorship— Regina Hicks (@reginahicksreal) February 7, 2021
And there are those who have suggested who they’d like to see suspended as well.
I wish they would suspend AOC.— Melissa Ortiz (@MelissaOrtiz78) February 7, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)