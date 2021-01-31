US Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Receiving Two Pfizer Vaccine Shots

As mass immunisation with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines has started in the US, infections, side effects and even deaths have been reported among a number of people receiving the jab.

Massachusetts Republican US Representative Stephen Lynch has tested positive for COVID-19 after he received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing the congressman’s communications director Molly Rose Tarpey.

According to her, Lynch received the second jab a few weeks ago and was later infected with coronavirus. Tarpey noted that the congressman is asymptomatic and "feels fine". At the moment he is under quarantine.

The US is currently using two vaccines, one manufactured by Pfizer and the other by Moderna, for mass immunisation. As producers of the Pfizer jab warn, vaccination prevents the disease caused by SARS-Cov-2, but not necessarily the infection itself. According to the US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it "usually takes several weeks" to form immunity from coronavirus after vaccination.

A total of 55 Americans have died after being vaccinated against coronavirus with jabs from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, The Epoch Time reported earlier.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 26 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the US along with nearly 440,000 deaths. The country ranks first in the world for both indicators.