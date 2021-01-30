Hundreds Rush to Washington State Clinics for COVID-19 Vaccine After Freezer Failure, Reports Say

Hundreds of people rushed to Washington state clinics to get coronavirus vaccine doses after a freezer reportedly broke down at one of the hospitals.
Seattle University and University of Washington have split the doses to help Kaiser Permanente, a major health care provider, and posted an urgent message on social media with information that they had hundreds of appointments available to use the vaccines before they expired in the morning.
"Teams worked vigilantly and in close partnership through the night and early morning to ensure all doses were used and no vaccination lost,” a Kaiser Permanente Washington representative said, as quoted by the King-TV.
Soon hundreds of people arrived, some of them even in their pajamas and robes, to have their dose of the vaccine.
Tonight witnessed something great but could’ve been terrible. The @Swedish who are doing vaccines got a call that about 1,000 vitals needed to be used. They mobilized at 11 pm and made sure not one vaccine went to waste! They finished their last dose around 2:45 am!! Kudos!! pic.twitter.com/YU0Y0PICMX— Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) January 29, 2021
According to reports, all of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. On Friday, the president of Kaiser Permanente Washington said that all freezers were tested and were working.
The United States has reported more than 25 million positive cases and more than 434,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
