Register
02:34 GMT30 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Picture and its Story: Protests, rallies and two impeachments: Trump's presidency in photographs

    GOP Lawmakers Issue Proposal for Bill Declaring June 14 as ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’ in Ohio

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1e/1081925937_0:243:3070:1970_1200x675_80_0_0_a4154811daa7856d0aae7e5a54356b05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101301081925968-gop-lawmakers-issue-proposal-for-bill-declaring-june-14-as-president-donald-j-trump-day-in-ohio-/

    Then-Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, a Republican, signed a law in August 2017 that declared August 4 "Barack Obama Day" statewide, commemorating the legacy of former two-term US President Barack Obama during his years in the Illinois State Senate, US Senate and the White House.

    Reps. Jon Cross (R-OH) and Reggie Stoltzfus (R-OH) wrote to fellow House of Representatives lawmakers on Friday to issue a co-sponsor request for a forthcoming proposal to recognize "June 14th as 'President Donald J. Trump Day.'" 

    "Former President Donald J. Trump was our 45th President of the United States and against great odds accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparallelled prosperity," Cross and Stoltzfus wrote in their joint email. “Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration." 

    The selected date is also the birthday of the former single-term US president.

    "President Donald J. Trump personified the emotions of millions of Ohioans who for too long have felt marginalized by our government and the American political system. While the media tarnishes his achievements and his legacy, this legislation will help ensure that for one day each year the voices of millions of people from all corners of our state will be commemorated," the email read. 

    The email calls on lawmakers wishing to co-sponsor the bill to respond by February 5th. 

    Many individuals, including fellow Ohio lawmaker Rep. Jeff Crossman, a Democrat, have pointed out that June 14th is the federally-established Flag Day, declared as such by a 1916 presidential proclamation issued by US President Woodrow Wilson.

    “I don’t like the idea of changing an existing federal holiday that honors the flag,” Rep. Jeff Crossman told The Columbus Dispatch. “I think it’s disrespectful.”

    Trump would not be the first US president to be considered for their own state holiday, as California and Ohio are among several states that recognize 'Ronald Reagan Day' on February 6, for the GOP president's birthday. According to California law, the bill encourages "public schools and educational institutions to engage in exercises remembering the life of Ronald Reagan, as specified."

    Related:

    Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Georgia State Bar Demands Mental Health Evaluation After Pence Execution Posts
    Facebook ‘Supreme Court’ Accepting Public Comment on Whether to Reinstate Trump Account
    Facebook Reportedly Mulling Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple
    Turkish Plane Headed to Tehran Turns to Baku Amid Reports of Sirens Heard in Iranian Capital
    Trump Admin Spent $200 Million on Ventilator Donations, Officials Unsure Where Most Went - Watchdog
    Tags:
    Republicans, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse