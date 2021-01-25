Google Announces Launch of Vaccination Sites Across the US

The United States continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the nation especially badly, as it reports the highest number of both coronavirus cases and deaths in the world. The US currently has two vaccines, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, authorised for emergency use.

Google is set to provide company-owned properties as vaccination sites across the United States, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai announced in his blog on Monday.

"To help with vaccination efforts, starting in the United States, we’ll make select Google facilities—such as buildings, parking lots and open spaces—available as needed. These sites will be open to anyone eligible for the vaccine based on state and local guidelines," the blog said.

According to Pichai, the enterprise is striving to assist in vaccination efforts, and for this purpose will funnel $150 million to promote vaccine education and the equitable distribution of immunisers.

"Today, we’re announcing...$100 million in ad grants for the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization, and nonprofits around the globe. We’ll invest another $50 million in partnership with public health agencies to reach underserved communities with vaccine-related content and information," Google CEO wrote.

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai addresses the audience during an event on artificial intelligence at the Square in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Google will begin showing state and regional distribution information in its search to help Americans find vaccine centres, the company's head added.

"We’ll include details like whether an appointment or referral is required, if access is limited to specific groups, or if it has a drive-through. We’re working with partners like VaccineFinder.org, an initiative of Boston Children's Hospital, and other authoritative sources, such as government agencies and retail pharmacies, to gather vaccination location information and make it available," he said.

The multibillion tech giant has joined several other major enterprises offering their logistical and technological support to facilitate vaccination across the country.

Big names such as Walmart, Starbucks and Amazon, among others, have stated their interest in assisting the government with their vaccination efforts by providing their expertise and facilities.

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country, however numerous side effects and dozens of vaccination-related deaths have already been reported. At present, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are authorised for emergency use. By Saturday, more than 20.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered in the US, according to CDC.