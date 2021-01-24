Capitol Rioter Threatening to Assassinate AOC Faces Five Criminal Charges

Trump suppoters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January amid the certification of the election results. The riots which soon turned violent resulted in the death of five people. In the wake of the insurrection, former president Trump is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate which could potentially bar him from holding office again.

Garret Miller, a Texan who took part in the Capitol Hill unrest on 6 January, is facing criminal charges for publishing online death threats against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to US Justice Department documents, Miller is charged with a total of five offences, including violent entry and obstructing an official proceeding.

On the day of the uprising, the rioter posted the threat in response to Ocasio-Cortez's call on Twitter to impeach then-President Trump. Miller's account has since been suspended, although screenshots of the tweet are still available online.

The man also targeted a US Capitol police officer who fatally shot a Trump supporter, saying that the cop "deserves to die" and "won't survive long" during the "hunting season".

Miller was arrested on Wednesday and his detention hearing is expected on Monday. CNN cited his lawyer as saying that he regretted his actions and his comments were a "misguided political hyperbole".

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez previously shared with her Instagram subscribers that she believed she "was going to die" after having "a very close encounter" with the rioters on 6 January.