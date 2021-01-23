Register
02:03 GMT23 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

    Amazon Files Motion to Halt Union Election Over Mail-in Votes

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101231081854143-amazon-files-motion-to-halt-union-election-over-mail-in-votes/

    Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse is slated to begin issuing mail-in ballots on February 8 for an election that would put it closer to becoming the first Amazon location to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). Amazon has asserted that it wishes to educate its workers on "the facts of joining a union."

    Documents filed with the National Labor Relations Board Thursday show Amazon has requested the US labor board to intervene and halt an upcoming mail-in vote on unionization from proceeding. 

    According to the January 21 filing for the stay, there have been several "gaps" in NLRB precedent amid the planning of the election, including "Acting Regional Director errors, and missed opportunities for mail-ballot improvements, all with the rights of thousands of employee-voters at stake." 

    "It cries out for a stay, so that the Board can set election matters back on course before ballots are mailed," lawyers wrote. Otherwise, this case threatens to tie up the Board (and a federal court) for years, instead of resulting in a clear and cogent resolution of the issues up front." 

    The vote, scheduled for February 8, would make the Bessemer fulfillment center - which employs around 6,200 workers - the first location to be part of the RWDSU. Amazon insists that the vote should be held in person, rather than by mail. 

    In addition to the "Motion to Stay an Election" request, Amazon has also filed for a "review of the acting regional director's decision and direction of election." 

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) has expressed vocal support for the unionization of workers. Hours before Amazon's Thursday filings, Sanders argued via Twitter that the American multinational technology company "doesn't want its workers to form a union" because workers would benefit from higher wages, better benefits and more "control over their lives."

    Amazon has defended its actions, arguing it wants to educate employees on “the facts of joining a union." The website 'doitwithoutdues.com' has been cited by the company and warns Bessemer facility employees against paying union dues, asking, "why pay almost $500 in dues? We’ve got you covered* with high wages, health care, vision, and dental benefits."

    “We will continue to insist on measures for a fair election," the company said in a statement provided to Reuters. 

    The push to form a union and obtain better job security comes as many non-unionized workers are being laid off by companies losing money, closing and going bankrupt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Earlier this week, it was revealed that grocery delivery service Instacart plans to lay off 1,877 employees, despite the company getting increased business during the government-imposed lockdowns.

    An Instacart spokesperson told CBS News that the layoff come as a result of grocery stores wanting their own employees to do the work they were previously enlisting delivery company employees to cover. 

    "As a result of some grocers transitioning to a Partner Pick model, we'll be winding down our in-store operations at select retailer locations over the coming months," the spokesperson claimed. 

    However, a Kroger spokesperson denied that its company - which also owns stores like Harris Teeter and Ralph's - played any role "in Instacart's decision to suspend its in-store operations model." The spokesperson then encouraged those seeking employment to apply to any of their several chains. 

    Related:

    Twitter Explodes After Schumer Accuses Trump of Inciting ‘Erection’
    CDC: Less Than 1% of Those Who Received Moderna Vaccine Had Severe Reactions
    US State Dept. Initiates Review of Terrorist Designation for Yemen's Houthis, Spokesperson Says
    PayPal Shuts Down Account of US Woman Who Flew Private Plane to Capitol Riot
    Nord Stream 2 Project Should Not Be Linked to Situation Around Navalny, New CDU Head Says
    Tags:
    unions, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse