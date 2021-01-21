Washington, DC Returns to Normal Life Following Inauguration Lockdown

Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC as the city returns to normalcy following a security lockdown imposed ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The festivities were kept secure by some 25,000 National Guard soldiers, five times the combined number of American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, along with multilayered fences, the closure of metro stations, roads and bridges that put Washington, DC on a virtual lockdown.
In his first address to the nation as president, Biden called for unity and an end to an "uncivil war", vowing to become a leader for all and re-engage with the world.
Follow Sputnik's Feed To Find Out More
All comments
Show new comments (0)