Register
23:27 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts in a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    'It Was Generous': Biden to Keep Mum on Details of Trump's Letter Until He Speaks With Him

    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    339
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081830694_0:346:3025:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a85fbec0d042728dbeb50ec5b15d0911.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101201081830427-biden-says-trump-left-him-a-very-generous-letter-but-chooses-not-to-disclose-details/

    Earlier Wednesday, reports surfaced detailing that former US President Donald Trump had left newly sworn in US President Joe Biden a letter in the Oval Office - a longstanding tradition carried out by outgoing presidents.

    While taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Biden revealed that Trump had written him a "generous" letter before remarking that he had no intention to discuss its contents without first speaking with the former commander-in-chief.

    "The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden said of Trump's letter. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

    Biden's remarks came as he was signing over a dozen executive orders reversing a variety of Trump's policies, including US immigration, climate change, racial equity and the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders specifically push the US to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, revoke the Trump-era "Muslim ban" and stop the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border.

    Although Trump managed to sidestep most of the traditions that take place on Inauguration Day, such as attending the ceremony, he did manage to fulfill one custom when he left behind a note for Biden. The development was confirmed earlier Wednesday by White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

    Typically, notes left behind by departing presidents offer advice or a congratulations on scooping the White House win; however, it's unclear what Trump may have written as he has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Biden's victory. Deere kept mum on details of the letter, only informing USA Today that "it's a letter between 45 and 46."

    Reports suggest that former Vice President Mike Pence also left a note for incoming Vice President Kamala Harris. The details of that letter are also unclear at the moment.

    The tradition of leaving notes behind reportedly began in 1989 as former US President Ronald Reagan handed the presidential baton to his successor and former Vice President George H.W. Bush. Since then, every president has followed suit. 

    Related:

    Biden Makes Two Dozen Appointments to Head Federal Agencies Until Candidates Confirmed by Senate
    Russia Expects to Start Dialogue With New US Gov’t After Biden Takes Office, Ambassador to US Says
    World Leaders Congratulate Biden on Inauguration, Hailing Return to Agreements Trump Abandoned
    US Stocks Hit Record Highs as Biden Presidency Begins
    Broken Traditions: How Biden-Harris Inauguration Compared to Past US Ceremonies
    Tags:
    Oval Office, note, letter, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse