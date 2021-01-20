Register
12:43 GMT20 January 2021
    Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, queue to receive water from the Red Cross after arriving to the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021.

    Psaki Pressed by Republican Senator Over Migrant Caravan's Future as Travel Limits Remain in Force

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    US
    Earlier this week, a Biden transition team member reportedly said that a caravan of Honduran migrants "is not going to be able to come into the United States immediately" due to the current situation at the border.

    Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been pressed by Republican Senator John Cornyn on how the Biden administration will grapple with a migrant caravan that is currently on its way to the US from Honduras.

    "Does that include caravans of migrants from Central America?", Cornyn tweeted on Tuesday, shortly after Psaki announced the country's international travel restrictions will remain in place under the Biden administration.

    "With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel", she pointed out in a tweet.

    The new White House press secretary added that the Biden administration actually plans "to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19".

    This followed outgoing US President Donald Trump issuing an executive order on Monday to lift a travel ban on the countries of Europe, including the UK, starting from 26 January. The order, which scraps the restrictions imposed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also permits travel from Brazil.

    Some members of the caravan of Honduran migrants have, meanwhile, agreed to return to their country after clashes with Guatemalan security forces on Tuesday.

    This came a few days after NBC News cited an unnamed senior Biden transition team official as saying that the Honduran migrants "need to understand they're not going to be able to come into the United States immediately". 

    "The situation at the border isn't going to be transformed overnight.  There's help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey", the official added.

    In this April 29, 2018 file photo, a member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hans-Maximo Musielik, File
    New Migrant Caravan Forming in Northern Honduras to Attempt to Cross Into US - Reports
    Last week, Honduran migrants reportedly asked the incoming Biden administration to "honour its commitments", apparently referring to the president-elect's pledges to reverse most of Trump's immigration policies.

    Joe Biden earlier pledged to create "a fair and humane immigration system", vowing assistance in addressing the causes of immigration that drive people from Latin America to the US.

    Discussion
    Votre message a été envoyé!
