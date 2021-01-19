US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Violate International Law, Russian Ambassador Says

US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 violate international law, the Russian ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.
According to the diplomat, the new sanctions are 'nothing more than blatant unfair competition' in an attempt to create an advantage in the European energy market.
In the face of the sanctions, Bilfinger has become the first German company to quit the Nord Stream 2 project, the Bild newspaper reported. The company reportedly submitted two letters to the respective US agency in December and January, saying that the company would resile from all contracts with Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline's operator.
The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. It was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.
