US National Guard Pulls 12 Troops From Biden Inauguration Duty, Including 2 Over Extremist Ties

Twelve US Army National Guard members have been removed from the presidential inauguration security mission after it was revealed that they have ties to the right-wing militia groups, according to the Associated Press.
However, the removed members did not pose any threat to President-elect Joe Biden, two US officials confirmed. In addition, the two officials, a senior intelligence officer, and an Army official, did not reveal which fringe group the Guard members were part of or what unit they served in.
“Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration," the Secret Service said in a statement, USA Today reported.
The US Pentagon is currently in the process of vetting 25,000 National Guard members who have been brought it to provide security for the January 20th inauguration event.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.
All comments
Show new comments (0)