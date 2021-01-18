Register
20:59 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 01, 2020 an illustration picture shows social media application logo from Parler displayed on a smartphone with its website in the background in Arlington, Virginia. - Apple on January 9, 2021

    Parler Announces Return Eight Days After Big Tech Monopolies Pull the Plug

    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081729376_0:119:3080:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_a4e6d90231984ab8e9fb84b73ad50dff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101181081806257-parler-announces-return-eight-days-after-big-tech-monopolies-pull-the-plug/

    Parler was taken offline on January 10 when Amazon kicked the social media site off its rented servers, claiming it had failed to censor users' post inciting violence. That followed bans by Google and Apple from their mobile device app stores.

    Social media site Parler has announced its return eight days after Amazon and other Big Tech giants closed down the "free speech" network popular with conservatives.

    Over a week after the site's web address went dark, a page appeared on Monday with a message from CEO John Matze pledging to "welcome all of you back soon."

    "Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform," Matze wrote. "We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both."

    The executive ended with a vow to "resolve any challenge before us" and "not let civil discourse perish". Matze revealed last week that smaller firms providing services to the site had suddenly stopped doing business with his company in the wake of the ban by Amazon, Google and Apple.

    Online retail giant Amazon forcibly took Parler offline on January 10 by evicting the network from its rented servers, claiming the site was "unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others," posing "a very real risk to public safety" in the wake of the January 6 occupation of the US capitol building.

    Google also banned Parler from its Google Play utility for phones and tablets using its Android operating system, after the app became the number-one download following Twitter's deletion of US President Donald Trump's account for allegedly inciting the January 6 occupation of the Capitol building by a small number of protesters who split off from his "Stop the Steal" rally outside the White House.

    But tech-savvy users can still download the app from internet sites, and install after disabling the block on "third-party" software.

    ​Parler, which styles itself as a "free speech" social media site, takes a soft touch to moderation stating that it avoids deleting users' posts. By contrast, the dominant tech industry players such as Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube aggressively delete posts and suspend or ban users for transgressing their rulebook of "community guidelines".

    One Twitter user called on the CEOs of the tech monopolies to end their ban on Parler. 

    On Sunday, Apple CEO Tim Cook defended his corporation's decision to ban the Parler app from the Apple store, effectively stopping iPhone and iPad users from downloading it to their devices. 

    "We don't consider that free speech and incitement to violence has an intersection," Cook told Fox News, but claimed he would welcome Parler back if it began censoring users' posts. "We've only suspended them. If they get their moderation together they would be back on there."

    Meanwhile former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos told CNN's Reliable Sources programme he wanted "conservative" news broadcasters like One America News Network (OANN) and Newsmax to be banned from social media sites as well. Both outlets have scooped up viewers from Fox News since the network called the result of the November 3 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. 

    "You now have competitors to Fox News on their right, OANN and Newsmax, which are carried by all the major cable networks, who are trying now to outflank Fox on the right," Stamos said. "We have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences," he added.

    Stamos left Facebook under a cloud after a series of controversies, including failures to delete flagged sexualised images of children.

    Senior Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has called for an anti-trust, racketeering and civil rights probe into Amazon, Google and Apple over their shutdown of Parler. The network had a reported user base of 12 million people before it was taken down. 

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, US Capitol, Apple, Google, Amazon, Tim Cook, Donald Trump, Parler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris wears an elegant one-shoulder satin bodycon gown at Showtime's 2012 EMMYEVE Soiree held at Sunset Tower on 22 September 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse