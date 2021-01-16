US Executes 13th Federal Death Row Inmate, Media Witness Reports

Dustin Higgs, 48, convicted of ordering the murder of three women in Maryland, died on Friday evening at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, local WTWO’s Nicole Krasean reported.
Higgs died by lethal injection at 1:23 a.m. local time (06:23), Krasean said on Twitter.
According to the media witness, his last words were “I’m an innocent man. I did not kill Tanji Jackson, Mishann Chinn and Tamika Black,” before going on to say “tell my family I love them. Be strong.”
US President Donald Trump's administration in 2019 ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal crimes.
In July 2020, the United States carried out its first federal execution in 17 years, putting to death an Oklahoma man who was found guilty of murdering an Arkansas family in the 1990s.
All comments
Show new comments (0)