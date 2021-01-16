Register
02:50 GMT16 January 2021
    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington

    US Health Secretary Azar Resigns After Capitol Riots

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Following the deadly riots on 6 January, when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, three members of the Trump administration, including Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, have resigned.

    US Health Secretary Alex Azar announced on Friday that he will be stepping down from his position, citing Capitol riots. He, however, will remain in his job until 20 January, the final day of Trump in the White House.

    "Unfortunately, the actions and rhethoric following the election, especially during this past week, threaten to tarnish these and other historic legacies of this Administration", Azar said in his letter, referring to the Trump administration response to coronavirus pandemic and other healthcare system challenges. "The attacks on the Capitol were an assault on our democracy and on the tradition of peaceful transition of power that the United States of America first brought to the world."

    He then went on to urge Trump to "condemn unequivocally any form of violence" and to demand that no one attempt to disrupt the upcoming Joe Biden's inauguration.

    ​Earlier in the day, Azar told NBC News in an interview that the United States does not have a reserve stockpile of coronavirus vaccines, but it is confident that "ongoing production" will be enough to provide people with a second dose.

    With his resignation, Health Secretary will become the fourth member of the Trump administration to resign due to the aftermath of the 6 January Capitol riots.

    Earlier, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf also stepped down from their positions.

    Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is seen before he testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Acting Department of Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf Resigns

    The Capitol saw crowds of Trump supporters storming and ransacking the building on 6 January, with the riot resulting in five deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer. The president, who is set to leave the White House in five days, was impeached on Wednesday over accusations of "inciting insurrection". 

    Trump dismissed the accusations, insisting he never wanted violence on US streets, and since after the riot he urged his supporters for several times to refrain from violence in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
