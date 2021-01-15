Trump Reportedly Plans to Leave for Mar-a-Lago Resort on Morning of Inauguration Day

While US President Donald Trump has already announced that he has no intention of attending the impending inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Bloomberg News has revealed what the POTUS plans to do instead.
On the morning of the inauguration day, Trump intends to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where "several current White House staff are expected to work", either for him or for his son-in-law Jared Kushner, after Trump's presidential term ends, the media outlet reports – citing "people familiar with the matter."
The sources also said that Trump intends to live at the resort, although some of his potential neighbours are apparently seeking to prevent this from happening.
The outgoing president is also planning to hold a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered.
