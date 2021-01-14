Three More Individuals Charged in Connection to Deadly Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three more Trump supporters have been charged for their alleged participation in the deadly attack on the Capitol building on January 6, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried were charged today in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with the riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021," the release said.

Both men face three counts, including unlawfully entering restricted grounds and depredation of government property.

The Justice Department in a separate press release announced that a retired firefighter from the state of Pennsylvania had been charged with participating in the Capitol riot. Robert Sandford, 55, is facing charges for illegal activities on Capitol grounds and for hitting three Capitol police officers with a fire extinguisher.

Authorities have opened over 170 cases in connection with the deadly attack and have charged 40 individuals as of Thursday afternoon. Those facing the charges came to the Capitol from across the country, including Virginia, New York, Florida, Idaho, Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Hawai, Iowa, Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado, West Virginia and Washington DC.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a failed bid to protest the certification of the Electoral College vote while the president claimed he was robbed of the election victory. The Trump supporters clashed with police, damaging the building and vandalizing offices after briefly occupying the rotunda and the inauguration stage. Five people died in the incident, including an Air Force veteran who was shot dead by plainclothes police and a Capitol police officer who was beaten to death by the mob.