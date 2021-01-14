Register
07:06 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bell 407 Helicopter

    Mysterious Helicopters Believed to Be Associated With Secretive US Aviation Unit Spotted in LA

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / OriginalR / Bell 407 Helicopter
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081761596_0:133:1280:853_1200x675_80_0_0_5c36b5b1abe3c4ed679e0123678a80e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101141081761629-mysterious-helicopters-believed-to-be-associated-with-secretive-us-aviation-unit-spotted-in-la/

    Not UFOs or satellites, but some hardcore choppers have been seen circulating around California during the week – but the purpose of these flights, as well as their origin, has remained a mystery.

    Three dark-coloured helicopters with no clear identification marks have prompted The Driver’s The War Zone observers to engage in guesswork after the aircraft were first spotted above Los Angeles by an aviation enthusiast on 12 January.

    The machines reportedly landed in California’s KBUR, also known as Hollywood Burbank Airport, and then flew around LA on their way to the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Camp 8, flight tracking software indicated, as cited by The Drive.

    The photos of dark shiny 'copters, all equipped with UHF satellite communications antennas, were shared by Chris Shaw via his Facebook’s Shaw’s Aviation Photography group and designated as Bell 407s. These single-engine civil utility helicopters were originally associated with OH-58D Kiowa Warrior military choppers.

    Plane gazer Scott Lowe also provided images of the machines to the media, which apparently revealed their serial numbers - 121141, 121142, and 121143 – figures very similar to those that have been associated with helicopters earlier purchased by Iraq but reportedly left at US Redsone base in Alabama “in accordance with the Iraqis' wishes for the aircraft's future development and testing.” The media argues that it “seems very likely” that the detected flyers have serials associated with Iraqi’s purchase but this could not be independently confirmed as there are also some differences in configuration in planes originally bought by Iraq and abandoned in the United States to those caught on camera in LA.  

    According to the media, the audio exchange between the pilots of the choppers reveals the “Mike 01” callsign used by the group of aircrafts, suggesting their association with US military special operations when one callsign is used for the entire flight.

    The War Zone expert believes that the Bell 407s could have been used by FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team operators responsible for counter-terrorism actions or even by the US Army’s secretive aviation unit Aviation Technology Office previously called the Flight Concepts Division. The organization, which is tasked with providing support to covert mission, is linked to functioning of the Central Intelligence Agency.

    At this point, none of these guesses could be confirmed with certainty.

    On 13 January, all three choppers were spotted on the way to San Bernardo and then near Huntington Beach before their return to Burbank’ All three carried some visible communications systems antennas and military mission-associated skids, but no “sensor turret” that could be used for the application of infrared cameras, the observers note. So the purpose of the unmarked helicopters remains a mystery, yet to be unveiled.

    Tags:
    Los Angeles, Iraq, helicopter, Bell 407, aircraft, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
    Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse