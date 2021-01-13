Situation Outside US Capitol as House of Representatives Prepares to Vote on Trump Impeachment

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where the House of Representatives is set to vote on impeachment against incumbent President Donald Trump in the wake of the 6 January US Capitol protests.
On Wednesday, the lower legislative chamber convened to debate an article of impeachment. During the debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of inciting armed rebellion against “our common country” and insisted that he must leave office.
Later in the day, Senate Majority Leader McConnell’s team confirmed that he would not consent to reconvene the Senate on Friday.
The actual vote on impeachment is expected to take place at around 15:00 local time (20:00GMT).
