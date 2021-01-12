Register
16:18 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

    Impeachment Won't Suffice: Here is What Democrats Need to Ban Trump From Running for Office Again

    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081744199_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_d3b04144a2aff1f0d7567f250df2074b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101121081744320-impeachment-wont-suffice-here-is-what-democrats-need-to-ban-trump-from-running-for-office-again/

    Ever since the Democrats accused President Donald Trump of inciting violent protesters to storm the Capitol building on 6 January, they have been seeking ways to remove him from office, preferably for good. However, this feat might not be as easy as they think.

    The 24 hours that the Democrats gave Vice President Mike Pence to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office are about to end, with the House Dems having already prepared a plan B to achieve their goal – impeach POTUS a second time.

    Invoking the 25th Amendment, however, fails to reach another apparent goal of the Democrats - to prevent Trump from running for office again in 2024, as it does not include such a provision for a removed president. Moreover, Trump can object to the invocation of Section 4 and in this scenario, the Democrats will have to gather a 2/3 majority in both chambers to oust POTUS.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

    The impeachment scenario, however, opens a way for the Democrats to achieve both their goals. They will need only a simple majority to push the impeachment article through the House. However, to convict the president they still need to gather a 2/3 majority in the Senate, which will be divided 50-50 between the parties starting on 20 January, with Kamala Harris having a tiebreaking vote.

    Several Republicans have also scolded Trump's behaviour and blamed him for the 6 January protest, but this does not guarantee the Democrats the 17 additional votes necessary to convict POTUS. Still, his conviction does not automatically remove the president from office and ban him from running for it again – such a decision is made via a separate vote in the Senate. US laws do not explicitly state whether a 2/3 or a simple majority is required in this case, but the motion is unlikely to pass without Democrats first gathering enough votes to convict Trump.

    Alternative Path for Blocking Trump

    Section 4 of the 25th Amendment and impeachment are not the only ways to remove the president from office. Technically Section 3 of the 14th Amendment might also qualify. It was adopted in the aftermath of the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from holding office and prohibits any person who had "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or "given aid or comfort to the enemies [of the US Constitution]" from holding any office.

    While it has only been used to remove a person from office once, over 100 years ago, some historians argue it is applicable if Trump's actions on 6 January are classified as "insurrection" or as aid to those who engaged in it. However, the issue with Section 4 is that it offers no clear mechanism to determine whether a person meets these conditions or how they should be removed from office. At the same time, the Democrats could invoke the section as a basis to prevent Trump from running again in 2024, for example at the stage of his registration as a candidate.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Constitution Offers More Ways Than Just 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office, Historians Claim

    In the course of the discussions in the House, some Democrats suggested using the 14th Amendment as a tool to oust President Trump, but so far the party has opted for impeachment, formally introducing only one article - "incitement of insurrection". The House is scheduled to vote on it on 13 January. The Democrats have vowed to initiate the process should Vice President Mike Pence not meet the demands of the ultimatum and invoke the 25th Amendment.

    Related:

    Trump is 'Aberration in American Politics', Bolton Claims Amid New Impeachment Push
    Lawmakers Push to Impeach Trump; The Rise of Populism; Police Accountability
    US House Rules Committee Chairman McGovern Expects Impeachment Article to Be Invoked on Wednesday
    US House to Consider Trump Impeachment Wednesday
    Pelosi Moves for Impeachment in Final Days of Trump Administration
    'Removing Trump From Office Essential', Hillary Clinton Says Amid Drive by Dems to Impeach POTUS
    Tags:
    US, US Constitution, impeachment, Donald Trump, Democrats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse