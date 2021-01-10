‘There’s Blood on Her Hands’: ex-Friend Accuses Melania Trump of Inaction During Capitol Riots

Violent riots erupted near the US Capitol in Washington, DC on 6 January. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building when the Senate was in session to certify the presidential election results. Five people died as a result of the violent entry into the building, and more than 50 have been charged.

Melania Trump’s former aide and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has accused the first lady of letting the violence break out during Wednesday’s riots. In a spiteful op-ed entitled “There’s Blood on Her Hands,” Wolkoff claimed that Melania has something to do with the recent unrest – pointing out her silence.

“I wish I could say I was shocked by President Trump's actions, but sadly I can not, or say I don’t comprehend Melania’s silence and inactions, but pathetically, they are both expected,” Wolkoff writes.

“Unfortunately, our president and first lady have little, if any, regard for either” human life or democracy, she continues, adding that Melania is not as powerless as she may seem and matches her husband perfectly.

“What does a mother do when a father is an abuser? Many still believe that Melania is powerless, but don’t be fooled; she is an abuser too, of the worst kind. The kind that speaks kindly to children.”

This is not the first time that Wolkoff has lashed out at Melania. Last month, she accused the first lady of mistreating her and a mutual friend, fashion designer Herve Pierre. Wolkoff also recalled Trump’s inauguration campaign in 2017, when reports of “insane overspending” appeared. Wolkoff claimed that Melania “threw her to the wolves” by allowing her, the person who helped produce the event, to “take the blame in the press.”

Wolkoff left the White House in 2018 as an unpaid aide. In September 2020, she released a book titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, which is focused on the inauguration campaign, as well as on advising Melania during Trump’s first year as president.