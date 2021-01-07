US House's Sergeant-at-Arms Resigns in Light of Massive Capitol Security Breach

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that Paul Irving, the House of Representatives' sergeant-at-arms, intends to resign from his post in light of the mob of Trump supporters who breached security barriers and temporarily overtook the US Capitol.
Speaking to reporters, the California lawmaker also took the time to call on US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign. She noted that Sund "hasn't even called us since this happened."
Citing a spokesperson, Politico reported that Sund has no intention to step down from his post.
However, Sund and Irving aren't the only officials coming under fire for the security failures witnessed on Wednesday as Schumer is also calling on the Senate's sergeant-at-arms to step down.
In a statement to Politico, the Senate minority leader said that "if Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate."
