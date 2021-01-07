‘Some’ Rioters Will Face Charges Thursday Amid Probe Into Capitol Siege - Acting US Attorney General

Shocking events on Wednesday saw hundreds of US President Donald Trump’s supporters storm the US Capitol as congressional lawmakers worked to certify the results of the heated 2020 presidential election. The latest reports suggest nearly 70 have been arrested since the events.

Acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen recently announced that “some” of the individuals arrested over their involvement in the riots that overtook the nation’s capital would be charged on Thursday.

The newly installed official also indicated that as charges are issued, the US Department of Justice “will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.”

“Yesterday, our nation watched in disbelief as a mob breached the Capitol building and required federal and local law enforcement to help restore order,” reads the statement. Rosen also noted that a joint effort by the US Capitol Police, FBI, ATF and DC's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to gather evidence and identify perpetrators is ongoing.

Similarly, FBI Director Christopher Wray vowed to track down rioters, such as “violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc.”

Agencies are calling on the public to help provide tips and video footage to track down perpetrators.

MPD Chief Robert Contee informed reporters that a total of 68 rioters were arrested from Wednesday into early Thursday, with only one of the individuals being a resident of the District of Columbia. A total of 60 arrestees were identified as adult males, while the remaining eight were adult females.

It’s presently unclear what specific charges the individuals will face; however, reports have speculated that charges may include rioting, assault, destruction of government property, trespassing or disrupting congressional operations.

The unlawful events that unfolded on Wednesday highlighted a stark double standard regarding the treatment handed to rioters and that which was dealt to individuals who peacefully protested against injustice and police brutality in the summer of 2020 in the nation’s capital, especially for those who were pushed away from the White House for Trump's now infamous church photo-op.

Last year’s protest saw dozens struck with rubber bullets and tear gas, whereas videos show some Capitol rioters being guided away from the grounds with hardly any force, though police did deploy tear gas during the Wednesday riots.