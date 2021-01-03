Police Respond to Gunfire in Fashion Fair Mall in California's Fresno, Reports Say

It is unclear whether there have been any casualties or damage after the reported shooting at Fashion Fair Mall, located on 645 E Shaw Ave, Fresno.
Multiple social media users wrote that there is an active shooter in the mall.
Current active shooter at #FashionFair mall. My friend’s daughter works there and was able to get out safely. Others are still their hiding. @KMJNOW @kmjblake @jesustattoos https://t.co/YlB9JnTMKx— Lisa Basile (@lisamariebas) January 3, 2021
Don’t go to fashion fair active shooter at the mall in Fresno pic.twitter.com/mpPuOuypvX— matt 🌎 (@shmaded) January 3, 2021
According to a CBS47 correspondent, there is heavy police presence on scene.
Heavy police presence at #FashionFair mall.— Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) January 3, 2021
This story will be updated when we get more information-> https://t.co/YvnAMVT2lL https://t.co/pHr9XknwBW pic.twitter.com/lha41YBf2U
Reports of shots fired at #FashionFair Mall in #Fresno https://t.co/kO40pJKfL0 pic.twitter.com/iJ07nnIdpB— Shawna Khalafi (@ShawnaKhalafiTV) January 3, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
