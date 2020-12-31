Register
00:39 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ballots are seen after being cast during the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting, where the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president of the United States, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 14, 2020.

    GOP Lawmaker Says 100 Republicans Could Challenge Electoral College Results

    © REUTERS / COMMONWEALTH MEDIA SERVICES
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/14/1081521384_0:356:1501:1200_1200x675_80_0_0_166cea6faf92001c39382557972f6a1f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012311081615143-gop-lawmaker-says-100-republicans-could-challenge-electoral-college-results/

    Earlier this month, the Electoral College decisively confirmed that Joe Biden is the next American president, giving him a majority of 306 electoral votes to US President Donald Trump’s 232. However, Trump and his allies have continued to contest the election results by making claims of widespread voter fraud.

    In an interview with The Bulwark Podcast, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Wednesday told host Charlie Sykes that he thinks as many as 100 Republicans could challenge the Electoral College results when Congress meets to count the votes on January 6.

    "I hope I'm wrong," noted Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

    In addition, Kinzinger revealed that he spoke to a lawmaker from a Republican-leaning district who expressed worry about their reelection prospects if they did not come out against the Electoral College results.

    "It's like the Texas briefing, right? They knew that it wasn't going anywhere, but it was much easier to just sign your name and be done with it than actually defend it," the Illinois representative said, referring to the fact that earlier this month, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit attempting to block presidential electors in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from casting their votes for Biden.

    "I'm just over the undermining of democracy and the frankly massive damage that's being done with this," Kinzinger said during the interview.

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Wednesday revealed that he would challenge the Electoral College vote early next month.

    “I cannot vote to certify the Electoral College results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement.

    "And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act," Hawley added.

    Also on Wednesday, Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (R-NJ) revealed he would not vote to certify the Electoral College results.

    "I won’t be voting to certify the electors," Van Drew told The Press of Atlantic City. "It's what I’ve talked about all along. There has been ... a disrespect of millions of Americans who really do believe that something's wrong. It's not a matter of who would win or lose — maybe the results would be the same — but we should abide by the rule of law."

    Trump called for Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s resignation on Wednesday for refusing to agree with the president’s claim that he carried Georgia in the November election. Trump lost by 12,000 votes in the state.

    “[Kemp] should resign from office,” tweeted Trump, who has refused to concede his presidential defeat. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

    Trump and his allies are attempting to overturn the election results on January 6, when a joint session of Congress is set to confirm Biden’s victory according to the procedures established by the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which minimizes the involvement of Congress in electoral disputes.

    Related:

    Meddle or Not? US Intel Community Reportedly in Dispute Whether China Interfered in 2020 Election
    Will Texas Supreme Court Lawsuit Backed by 17 States Change the Outcome of US 2020 Election?
    Prof Expects No Surprises as Electoral College Set to Seal Results of 2020 US Presidential Election
    What to Expect as Electoral College ‘Rubber-Stamps’ Results of 2020 US Presidential Election
    WH Trade Advisor Navarro Rolls Out Report on 2020 'Election Fraud'
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, Republican, Electoral College, lawmaker, GOP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse