Trump Presses Senate Republicans to Support $2,000 Stimulus Payments

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier on Tuesday said the Senate would this week "begin a process" to address the three priorities.
“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH!” Trump tweeted. “Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!”
On Monday, the Democratic-led House of Representatives approved a bill to increase stimulus payments from $600, originally envisaged by lawmakers, to $2,000 per taxpayer and passed it to the Senate.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to schedule a vote for the proposed legislation, but said that the chamber would later consider the bigger payment, a repeal of Section 230 and election integrity measures.
Although Trump's administration has authorized the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, the incumbent refuses to concede and disputes the validity of the election, accusing his rivals of massive fraud.
