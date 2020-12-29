'Err on the Side of Helping People': AOC Bashes Opponents of $2,000 Direct COVID-Relief Payments

The congresswoman berated both Democrats and Republicans who didn't seem to approve of the direct payments issue in question, inquiring whether some of them offer a good reason to "block aid to millions".

US Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has proceeded to criticise lawmakers who opposed the recent measures aimed at increasing direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans, from $600 to $2,000.

In one of her 29 December tweets, AOC called out Republican congressmen who "like to claim they are the party of 'personal responsibility'", for their apparent refusal to "take any responsibility themselves for blocking retroactive unemployment benefits" and for "voting against $2k survival checks".

Notice how Republican Congressmen who like to claim they are the party of “personal responsibility” refuse to take any responsibility themselves for blocking retroactive unemployment benefits, voting against $2k survival checks, stoking doubt about the pandemic to begin with, etc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2020

​She also went on to slam Republican Representative for Texas's Eighth District, Kevin Brady, over his opposition to relief payments because of concerns that "it would go toward people paying down credit card debt or making 'new purchases online at Wal-Mart, Best Buy or Amazon'", as HuffPost's Matt Fuller put it.

“I don’t support $2k survival checks because it might help people get out of debt that our gov’t inaction helped put or keep them in in the first place.” - GOP Congressman https://t.co/BpfuvkKg9h — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2020

​And her criticism was not limited to Republicans, as AOC reacted to a tweet by Bloomberg congressional reporter Erik Wasson who pointed out that Democrat Representative for Oregon's Fifth District, Kurt Schrader, opposed the payments bill reportedly saying "People who are making six-figure incomes and who have not been impacted by Covid-19 do not need checks."

1st of all, aid starts phasing out at $75k



2. it’s already tied to outdated income info, don’t make it worse



3. Ppl who made $100k+ also had income disrupted



4. Is this really a good reason to block aid for millions



5. If you’re going to err, err on the side of helping people https://t.co/tBSuR99WLN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2020

​"If you’re going to err, err on the side of helping people", Ocasio-Cortez argued, inquiring whether Schrader provided "a good reason to block aid for millions".

On Monday 28 December, US Congress voted to approve a new measure that would significantly increase the dollar amount of federal direct payments the US government previously approved for Americans struggling to make ends meet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.