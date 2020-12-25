Possible Human Remains Found Near Bomb Site in Nashville, Police Say

There has been no further information so far as to whether the remains found belong to a victim of the blast or its perpetrator, as the authorities believe the explosion was an "intentional" act.

Human remains have been discovered by the authorities near the site of the explosion in Nashville, Tennesse, The Associated Press reported, citing two law enforcement sources.

The sources could not state at the moment if the remains are connected to the explosion that rocked the city in the early hours on Friday, leaving at least three people injured, according to local police.

Police later confirmed that the investigators found possible human remains near the site of the explosion. Earlier in the day, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said it "looks like a bomb went off".

The explosion was described as linked to a vehicle. According to Nashville Police Chief John Drake, police officers found an RV while responding to a call about gunshots in the city's downtown area. The blast was classified as "intentional", while the authorities do not know exactly if anybody was in the van at the moment of the explosion.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Later in the day, Cooper declared a "state of civil emergency" in the city.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation of the incident. Both US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have been briefed on the matter.