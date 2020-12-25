Ivanka Trump Shares Christmas Family Photo and Melania Is Nowhere in It

First daughter of the US Ivanka Trump wished her Twitter followers a Merry Christmas on Friday, sharing a family picture from inside the White House. In the Christmas snap, Ivanka stands with her father Donald Trump, husband and senior presidential advisor Jared Kushner and their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.
The First Lady Melania Trump, however, was absent from the picture.
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/QmdictjRNb— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 25, 2020
The photo was apparently taken beforehand, as Donald Trump and Melania are currently in their Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the US president has already been seen golfing. Ivanka and Jared also flew there the other day to join the first couple for Christmas celebrations – the last to be held during Trump’s term.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump issued a pardon for Jared’s father Charles Kushner. In the early 2000s Kushner, one of the Democratic Party's top donors, was sentenced to a maximum two-year term behind bars for the extortion of his own brother-in-law with the help of a prostitute.
