Register
11:47 GMT25 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump from Camp David, U.S., November 29, 2020

    Early Celebrations? Javanka Share Festive Photos a Day After POTUS Pardons Kushner's Father

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081399675_0:113:2049:1265_1200x675_80_0_0_c2522989d403c3cbd355b0eb8cc09ef8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012251081568083-early-celebrations-javanka-share-festive-photos-a-day-after-potus-pardons-kushners-father/

    In the early 2000s, Jared Kushner's father, well-known Democratic Party donor Charles Kushner, was sentenced to a maximum two-year term behind bars, given an earlier guilty plea for illegal attempts to put an end to his brother-in-law's cooperation with federal prosecutors.

    First Daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner jointly posed for pictures on Christmas Eve, a day after the incumbent president issued a pardon for Kushner's father, real estate tycoon Charles, aged 66, for the extortion of his own brother-in-law with the help of a prostitute.

    "Merry Christmas Eve!", Ivanka posted alongside the image taken in the White House. The senior advisers flew to President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the other day to join the first couple for Christmas celebrations there - the last one during President Trump's term.

    Ivanka was seen in Miami as early as Tuesday, when she distributed food boxes to local families, while Jared joined Donald and Melania on their Air Force One flight to catch up with Ivanka there on Wednesday.

    The same day, President Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, with the White House statement citing his philanthropic projects since leaving prison. Nevertheless, the general public seemed none too impressed:

     

    Some took the news as a fresh chance to take aim at President Trump:

    In comparison with his son, who has been in the orbit of the Republican Party, the elder Kushner used to be one of the Democratic Party's top fundraisers, primarily under President Bill Clinton.

    In 2001, he became the most prominent campaign contributor in New Jersey Governor James McGreeve's bid for office, propelling him to the post and in turn assuming the role of chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Federal prosecutors later kicked off a probe into his allegedly illegal campaign injections.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, walk across the tarmac to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, June 14, 2020
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Why May Javanka Be Heading for Florida's Billionaire Bunker?

    When Kushner learned that his brother-in-law and former business partner William Schulder was cooperating with the authorities, he launched a massive campaign to stop him and his family from doing so.

    In particular, he was found to have paid a sex worker $10,000 to seduce Schulder at a New Jersey restaurant, with the illicit encounter filmed on a hidden camera and the tape sent anonymously to Schulder's wife, Kushner's own sister Esther. The plot eventually failed and Kushner ended up facing an additional charge of witness tampering.

    The real estate mogul pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including tax evasion and witness tampering. In 2005, he was handed a two-year prison sentence, despite then-US Attorney Chris Christie seeking a longer term. Kushner subsequently served 14 months in an Alabama low-security prison.

    On Thursday, footage resurfaced of Christie once dubbing Charles Kushner's case as one of the "most loathsome, disgusting crimes I ever prosecuted".

    Jared lamented his father's sentence, speaking in 2018 about the challenges it had caused him personally:

    "When you're on the other side of the system, you feel so helpless", Kushner was cited as saying.

    "I felt like, I was on this side of the system, so how can I try to do whatever I can do to try to be helpful to the people who are going through it [and deserve a second chance]".

    In 2009, the year he married Ivanka, he also defended his dad over the sex tape despite them being on different sides of the political aisle.

    "His siblings stole every piece of paper from his office, and they took it to the government. Siblings that he literally made wealthy for doing nothing. He gave them interests in the business for nothing", he told New York Magazine at the time, further asserting it was more of a tit-for-tat measure:

    "All he did was put the tape together and send it. Was it the right thing to do? At the end of the day, it was a function of saying, 'You're trying to make my life miserable? Well, I'm doing the same'".

    Related:

    ‘Scam Artists’ Javanka: Netizens Enraged as Ivanka Trump, Kushner Set to ‘Represent’ US at Davos
    Javanka Rumoured to be Moving to Miami, But Will Potential Neighbours Welcome the Couple?
    Tags:
    presidency, Christmas, pardon, donors
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse