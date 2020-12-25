South Dakota Governor Raises Eyebrows After Posing With Flamethrower

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem took to Instagram late Monday to surprise her followers with an unusual photo. In the picture, Noem can be seen with a wide smile while holding… a flamethrower. The caption of the photo jokingly reads “Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list”.
Noem’s office did not provide any information on where or why she was operating the device – although spokesman Ian Fury later said it did not belong to her.
.@KristiNoem has a flamethrower. pic.twitter.com/iZ73IsC6x6— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 22, 2020
It did not took very long for the picture to appear on Twitter, where people had some questions for the Republican governor.
This looks photoshopped. Context?— craasch - aka Portable Curmudgeon (@craasch) December 22, 2020
So, she's randomly setting fires for no discernable reason?— Uriel (@sickendun2death) December 22, 2020
Sounds apropos.
Twitterians did not miss the chance to slam the governor’s handling of the pandemic.
Only slightly less deadly than her response to the COVID pandemic in her state— Jason Ferrante (@FerranteJason) December 22, 2020
She should just stick with the virus -- it's a much more efficient way of killing her own constituents.— Peter Principle (@Jobsboils) December 22, 2020
That’s the face of someone who happily killed a sizeable fraction of her state— Hoompty Doompty (@Humptydoompty) December 22, 2020
It’s been modified to spray covid on the herd— mildandhazy (@mildandhazy) December 22, 2020
One user blasted Noem for her frequent media appearances:
Is Kristi 90% marketing with 10% whatever? An outside impression through media only.— Kenneth Walsh (@kenwalsh77) December 22, 2020
Some people, however, appreciated the picture, saying that they would like to have her as their governor.
I didn't know if I could like her even more.— HolyCow (@HolyCow42) December 22, 2020
Wish she were our Governer!— Dr. Not Really Human (@almightyvzw) December 22, 2020
I want her as my governor. Mine is killing small business bars in a state that economically depends on its nightlife.— Jake Dunand (@omegacloud) December 22, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)