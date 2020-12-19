Register
16:30 GMT19 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020

    FDA to Investigate Reports of Allergic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine in Cooperation With CDC, UK

    © REUTERS / Justin Tallis/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081487459_0:133:3072:1861_1200x675_80_0_0_c1b317d6cef91ade8cbb30c268381a3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012191081511416-fda-to-investigate-reports-of-allergic-reactions-to-pfizer-vaccine-in-cooperation-with-cdc-uk/

    The news comes amid reports from Alaska and the UK that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech triggered significant allergic reactions in some recipients.

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on 18 December that it will be thoroughly looking into cases of allergic reactions in response to inoculations with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, sharing that it had not only received reports of such cases from Alaska, but also from other states. The decision comes in the wake of the recent start of a mass vaccination campaign in the US.

    Director of the FDA’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks said that the agency will be studying a total of five cases reported in the US in cooperation with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He also shared that the FDA will also work with colleagues from the UK, which also reported allergic reactions in recipients last week.

    "We’ll be looking at all the data we can from each of these reactions to sort out exactly what happened, and we’ll also be looking to try to understand which component of the vaccine might be helping to produce them", Marks said.

    Peter Marks explained that the FDA has not yet singled-out the "culprit" behind the allergic reactions, but suspects polyethylene glycol – a chemical that is not only present in Pfizer's vaccine, but also in the coronavirus jab produced by Moderna. So far, the FDA is simply advising people with a history of severe allergic reactions not to get the jab.

    The FDA official said the allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine might not be as rare as the authorities initially thought, but assured that adequate treatment for such cases is always available if a vaccination triggers an allergic response.

    The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Twitter Will Start Removing Posts Promoting COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation Amid Pfizer Rollout

    Previously, The New York Times reported on 16 December that a health worker in Alaska had suffered a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot and was subsequently hospitalised. The worker reportedly had no prior history of allergies. Separately, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reported on 9 December that two NHS England workers had suffered allergic reactions after being inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was approved for use in Britain earlier than in the US. The MHRA, like the FDA, advised people with a history of "significant" allergic reactions to avoid taking the vaccine until further notice.

    Related:

    Photos: Pelosi, McConnell Receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine Costs Leaked by Belgian Minister After EU Snubs Offer of 500mn Pfizer Jabs
    Health Worker in Alaska Experiences Serious Allergic Reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports
    US Rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Begins
    Twitter Will Start Removing Posts Promoting COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation Amid Pfizer Rollout
    As Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Began in US, Head of Pfizer Tells Why He Hasn’t Taken Shot Yet
    Tags:
    Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US, coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, Pfizer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse