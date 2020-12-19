Register
14:59 GMT19 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Melania Trump Believes 'Snake' Ivanka Was Itching to Render Her 'Irrelevant', Ex-FLOTUS Aide Says

    © REUTERS / Gary Cameron
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104744/46/1047444673_0:0:2867:1613_1200x675_80_0_0_c2f4432e7f5259c5145ed5e5e47b46e1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012191081510247-melania-trump-believes-snake-ivanka-was-itchingto-render-her-irrelevant-ex-flotus-aide-says/

    Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was an adviser to First Lady Melania around the time of President Trump's inauguration, first suggested  FLOTUS and her stepdaughter were at loggerheads over their potential leverage at the White House in her memoir, released in September.

    Melania Trump believes her stepdaughter Ivanka will do "what it takes to get what she wants", including "poaching" staff tapped to work for her in the East Wing, Melania's one-time confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared with The New Abnormal podcast hosted by Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast.

    "So [Ivanka] impinged on Melania's duties while overstepping her rank and boundaries. And I mean that in a sense like she poached individuals that were for the East Wing, that we were vetting to have—Kayleigh McEnany, Mercedes Schlapp. I mean, these were people Melania was looking to bring in. We called [Ivanka] the serial poacher. It was deceptive", Wolkoff said, arguing Trump's eldest daughter was striving to make her stepmother "irrelevant" in Trump's orbit.

    The aforementioned Mercedes Schlapp notably served as White House communications director from 2017 to 2019, while Kayleigh McEnany has been White House press secretary since April 2020.

    Wolkoff, purported to be a one-time unpaid informal aide to Melania, went on to assert that the two most important women in Donald Trump's life definitively "loathe one another".

    Melania "genuinely thinks and believes" the Javanka couple are nothing more than "snakes" and it is "galling" that they were granted their senior positions despite being "no more qualified to be engaged in any governing of the country than she was", said Wolkoff, who first claimed that there were severe tensions between Melania and Ivanka, just 11 years younger than her stepmother, in her recently published book, "Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady".

    Finding Dory Hiccup?

    She further recalled an incident from late January 2017, days after Trump took office.

    One of his first major initiatives, pertaining to his campaign pledges, was to issue an executive order banning entry to illegal immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, which quickly landed in his critics' crosshairs.

    Around that time, on 29 January, Ivanka, who hadn't yet been tapped for her senior White House advisory role, reportedly moved to host a screening of the movie "Finding Dory", which tells the story of a fish with short-time memory loss travelling a long way to reunite with her parents.

    Wolkoff claimed the episode was a result of Ivanka's "tone deafness", suggesting the plot repeats the real stories of families allegedly separated at the border, which has since become a focal point of Democrats' immigration policies and their attacks on the GOP president.

    "Is that because Ivanka is dumb or is that because Ivanka is evil?", Molly Jong-Fast asked, with Wolkoff claiming it was likely "a mixture".

    "I think that Ivanka is Donald in a suit, right? All of the Trumps are taught to be Trumps. They don't show emotion. A Trump is a Trump because they are authentically and unapologetically skin deep, and also self-serving", Wolkoff went on fuming.

    "Their attitudes and disrespect for each other is, again, you have to get inside to see it", Melania's ex-associate proceeded to say.

    Inaugural Funds Controversy

    The woman was ousted in February 2018 after the Trumps accused her of financial impropriety concerning spending for the January 2017 inauguration celebration. Yet, Wolkoff has long insisted that she wasn't fired, but simply "thrown under the bus".

    As part of an ongoing lawsuit over the alleged misuse of more than $1 million in inaugural funds in 2017, attorneys have now subpoenaed records from Ivanka Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Thomas Barrack Jr., a close friend of the president who chaired the inaugural committee, and others. 

    Ivanka Trump recently sat for a five-hour deposition as part of the lawsuit, speaking as a witness in the proceedings.

    The case entered the spotlight in January, as the Trump Organisation and Presidential Inaugural Committee were sued for "grossly overpaying" the president's hotel in Washington as it provided its event space for Trump's inauguration, and thereby benefiting the Trump family.

    In a purported vindication for Wolkoff, the filings say she had raised the alarm about the costs with both Trump and Ivanka, who after the grilling called the "inquiry" another "politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars".

    Alongside the fiery comment, she attached a December 2016 email whereby she called on the hotel management to draw an invoice at "a fair market rate".

    Related:

    Who Wore It Better? Melania Trump Mocked as She Poses With POTUS in Matching Tuxes for Xmas Portrait
    Netizens Angry Over First Lady Melania Unveiling New Tennis Pavilion at White House
    Stephen Colbert Compares Donald Trump's Legal Losses to Trying to Hold Melania's Hand
    Tags:
    Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, White House
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse